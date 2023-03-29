Goal in Saree! Gwalior women play football in sarees; video goes viral

Gwalior women play football in sarees | Twitter

Who said you cannot play a game wearing a saree? Breaking all stereotypes, a recent video of women playing football in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by journalist Brajesh Rajput and has over 3.5K views. The caption (translated to English) on the viral video read, “Are my women less than #Messi .. Women played football in saree costumes in Gwalior”

The unique football tournament was termed ‘Goal in Saree.’ The tournament, was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International (a global non-profit NGO). The top three teams received trophies, while gifts were given to members of each team.

In the video, the women in vibrant sarees were playing football with full zeal and fervour. The audience is seen to cheer the women out loud as well.

According to the New Indian Express report, these saree-clad female players ranged in age from 20 to 72, with Daljit Singh Mann being the oldest at 72.