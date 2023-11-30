Ghaziabad Viral Video: Dengue Doesn't Stop Wedding; Bride Marries Admitted Groom In Hospital On Scheduled Date

In a heart-warming case of love and bonding, a couple tied a knot in a hospital instead of cancelling or postponing their shaadi muhurat to some other day. After learning that the groom had fallen ill few days before the scheduled wedding date, the families agreed to not let the unprecedented event affect the planned celebration. They carried out the wedding at the hospital itself where the bride and the groom exchanged flower garlands. WATCH VIDEO:

A couple got married at Max hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. The groom was suffering from dengue and was admitted to the hospital on November 25 with his wedding due on Nov 27. The wedding took place as scheduled, but in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/8yEruMHyxB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 30, 2023

More details about the wedding

The incident surfaced from the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad where the couple married each other on November 27, two days after the groom was admitted to the healthcare due to dengue. A video showing the hospital ward turned into a wedding venue was shared online. In the now-viral clip, the duo can be seen marking their special day in the presence of close family members.

Similar incident

A similar incident was reported earlier this year where a Telangana man married his ailing lady love in a hospital. On the pre-decided wedding date, the bride was hospitalised due to her ill health and underwent a surgery. The groom visited the healthcare and tied the mangalsutra on her neck along with performing a few other rituals to mark their marriage.

Dengue cases 2023

According to the data provided by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), more than 90,000 cases of dengue were registered in 2023 with a death toll of 91 people across India. In the last few months, cases of the disease saw an increase allegedly due to the changing weather conditions and pollution.