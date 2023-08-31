'Don't Esc My Wedding': Keyboard-Inspired Marriage Invitation Goes Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
A Reddit post showing a unique wedding card has caught the attention of netizens and gone viral.
The marriage invitation was designed with inspiration from a typing keyboard.
"I have found the KEY to happiness...As I am soon to ENTER into Wed LOCK and bring HOME cookie. Don't try to ESC my wedding," read the message on the invitation.
"Now I have someone to take 'Ctrl' of my life, now I can 'Del' all my extra appointments," it read further.
As it surfaced online, netizens reacted to the post and said: "More POWER to you."
One of the comments found to be hilarious and carrying the vibe from the marriage invitation, read, "After marriage: I need some SPACE."
