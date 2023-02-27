Ghaziabad hotel brawl: Owner told Groom's sister 'Women coming from good families do not..' (WATCH) | Twitter video screen grab

Ghaziabad: After the video of hotel staff thrashing wedding guests in Ghaziabad went viral on social media, a video of the groom's sister narrating the horrific ordeal has emerged now. The lady, who is in conversation with Indian National Congress leader Dolly Sharma identified the hotel owner as Sagar Mallik. She has claimed that the owner's father said, "agar aap ache ghar ki auratein hain toh raat ke 12 baje function me kya kar rahe ho," (if you ladies belong to a good family then what are you doing at midnight in a function)

The lady goes on to narrate the incident and tells Sharma that her brother was beaten up so brutally and had to get 14 stitches around his eyes. Just then, the young man walks in and joins the conversation. He shares with Sharma that the doctors have recommended few surgeries for the injuries in his eyes along with a plastic surgery.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

INC member shares 3 more videos

In another horrific ordeal on this family who was supposed to remember the day for its happy memories, a bunch of goons are seen on the other side of a glass door who are threatening the family and a girl is seen requesting them to not do anything. They even go on to use swear words on camera. The ladies in the family are seen trying to hold off and stop the tension from rising as they calm their family members down.

In another video is woman can be seen lying on the floor unconscious. The three videos have bee shared by Dolly Sharma.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hotel brawl

After the staff of The Grand IRS hotel refused to play DJ at midnight, guests present at the wedding ceremony reportedly clashed with the bouncers and staff of the hotel. Five people, including a woman were injured in the incident.

It is being said that the hotel belongs to a BJP leader.

Nine people arrested

On the basis of the video, police have arrested nine accused and efforts are on to nab the rest.

As per the report, DCP Ravi Kumar said, “a wedding cocktail party was going on at Grand IRS at 2 o'clock in the night. The people present in the party demanded to play DJ late night. The hotel owner objected to this. Controversy increased on this matter. After which 15-20 boys of the hotel beat up the people who came to celebrate the party with sticks and rods. On the basis of the video, 9 accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused as well.”