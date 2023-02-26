Watch: Hotel staff thrash guests with sticks, rods and belts at wedding in UP's Ghaziabad

Screen grab of a video showing staff of The Grand IRS hotel in UP's Ghaziabad thrashing guests at a wedding ceremony. | Administrator

Ghaziabad: A wedding ceremony at a hotel in UP’s Ghaziabad turned into scenes of rumble after guests and staff clashed with each other on Sunday.

In a video posted on Twitter, hotel staff can be seen carrying sticks, rods and belts as they run after guests to beat them up amid women screaming out of fear. Some men and women are also seen laying on the ground in an attempt to protect themselves.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, after the staff of The Grand IRS hotel refused to play DJ at midnight, guests present at the wedding ceremony clashed with the bouncers and staff of the hotel. Five people, including a woman were injured in the incident.

It is being said that the hotel belongs to a BJP leader.

Nine people arrested

On the basis of the video, police have arrested nine accused and efforts are on to nab the rest.

As per the report, DCP Ravi Kumar said, “a wedding cocktail party was going on at Grand IRS at 2 o'clock in the night. The people present in the party demanded to play DJ late night. The hotel owner objected to this. Controversy increased on this matter. After which 15-20 boys of the hotel beat up the people who came to celebrate the party with sticks and rods. On the basis of the video, 9 accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused as well.”

SP chief slams Yogi government

In a tweet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP.”

