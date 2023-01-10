e-Paper Get App
Ghaziabad Crime: Woman, brother run over by Audi car in Vasundhara; FIR registered against in-laws; CCTV footage surfaces

The woman, identified as Indu Sagar, was often beaten at her in-laws' house in concerns with dowry. Noting this, her brother had visited the place to pick her up and take Indu to her maternal house. Meanwhile, the speeding car hit him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Ghaziabad: In-laws attack daughter-in-law and her brother, hit speedy car in concerns with 'dowry'; FIR lodged | Twitter: Bharat Samachar
Ghaziabad: A case of hit and run has been reported from Vasundhara Sector 10 of Ghaziabad. The CCTV video showing the incident captures a speeding car knocking down a man seated on a two-wheeler. Without any halt, the car rushes to escape. Reportedly, the case involves a married woman and her in-laws. WATCH:

What's in the video?

Bharat Samachar and other Hindi news media accessed the CCTV footage of the Ghaziabad crime. The woman, identified as Indu Sagar, was often beaten at her in-laws' house in concerns with dowry, the police said. Noting this, her brother had visited the place to pick her up and take Indu to her maternal house. However, when the brother got seated on his two-wheeler and was ready to ride her home, a speeding Audi car hit him and threw him off on road. In the video that's gone viral, the car can be seen hitting Indu's brother and then fleeing away from the spot. Reports claim Indu's in-laws were involved in the hit-and-run episode that was caught on CCTV.

FIR lodged, police see it as a case of "dowry" and domestic violence

In regard to this matter, the female identified as Indu Sagar lodged an FIR against her in-laws. A police statement was shared on Twitter in this matter. The police reported "dowry" to be the reason behind the issue. It was also brought to notice by the Ghaziabad police that Indu was subject to domestic violence at the husband's residence.

