Ghaziabad crime: 10 youth engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3 arrested

Ghaziabad crime: 10 youths engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3 arrested | Twitter video screengrab

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident emerging from Ghaziabad, two groups of youth comprising of at least 10 boys were seen beating each other up mercilessly on roadside over a trivial matter of parking a bike. Most of these youths look like school or college goers. Some were armed with sticks while some used slippers to beat each other up. The incident went down in front of a society in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram on Tuesday evening.

watch video here:

3 youths arrested

After the incident, the police have reportedly arrested three youths. Onlookers distanced themselves from the fight and nobody intervened to stop them. One woman was spotted pleading the fighting youths to stop and let go of each other but she did not dare to physically untangle the violent group.

Two videos viral on social media

Two videos have emerged on social media. In the second video that happens to be a CCTV footage, a youth is seen banging the head of another on the metal gate of a society. Another one was seen punching a guy against a car with the help of his freind who is armed with what looks like an umbrella. The three fall down and the guy kept throwing punches at the other guy. The armed youth distances himself him with them after they fall down and goes on to help his other friend.

The incident went down at the related shopping complex and Siddhivinayak main gate. Further investigation of the incident is currently underway at Indirapuram police station.