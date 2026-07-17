Ghagra River Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Crocodile In UP's Bahraich; Partial Body Recovered After Hours

A tragic crocodile attack claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district after the reptile dragged him into the Ghaghra River while he was washing up after farm work.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Baundi police station area on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Sunil, had accompanied his uncle to a nearby paddy field to help with rice transplantation. After spending several hours working in the field, they stopped at the riverbank to wash their hands and feet before heading home.

It was at that moment that a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked the child.

Villagers fought to save the boy

According to locals, Sunil struggled to free himself as the crocodile tightened its grip. Hearing his cries, his uncle immediately raised an alarm, prompting farmers and villagers from nearby fields to rush to the riverbank.

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People desperately threw bricks, stones and sticks at the crocodile in an attempt to force it to release the boy. Despite their efforts, the reptile repeatedly pulled the child underwater before disappearing into the deeper section of the river.

The rescue attempts continued for hours, with villagers searching the river using long bamboo poles in the hope of locating the child.

Body recovered after hours-long search

After nearly five hours of searching, villagers recovered Sunil's body from the river. Authorities said one of his legs and part of his abdomen had been eaten, indicating that the crocodile had partially consumed the body before abandoning it.

Police subsequently sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer T.N. Maurya confirmed the incident and said a video related to the incident had also surfaced online. The investigation and necessary legal procedures are underway.

Child had lost both parents

The tragedy has left the village in mourning. Sunil had already suffered the loss of both his parents several years ago. He was the only brother among three sisters and was studying in Class 6.

His death has deeply affected the local community, with residents expressing grief over the devastating incident.

Government announces financial assistance

Following the incident, the district administration initiated relief measures for the bereaved family.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prakash Singh stated that the relevant authorities had been informed and that the victim's family would receive financial assistance of ₹4 lakh under the state's disaster relief scheme.

The Ghaghra River is known to be home to crocodiles, and wildlife experts have often advised people living near riverbanks to exercise caution, particularly during the monsoon season. Rising water levels frequently bring crocodiles closer to agricultural fields, village ghats and areas where people collect water, bathe or wash after working in the fields.