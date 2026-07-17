VIDEO: Semi-Naked Foreign National Creates Panic In Varanasi, Enters Houses, Bites Resident Before Being Detained |

Varanasi: A foreign national allegedly created panic in Varanasi's Saptasagar Medicine Market under the Kotwali police station area on Thursday after reportedly entering multiple houses, throwing household items and attacking residents in a semi-naked conditon, prompting a police intervention. While some reports claimed that he was allegedly under the influence of bhang, there is no ofiicial confirmation on it.

Videos from the scene show the man creating a disturbance inside the residential building while locals gather outside. He can be seen screaming, jumping and even charging at locals. Residents eventually overpowered him and brought him downstairs before police took him into custody. During the scuffle, he allegedly continued behaving aggressively and chased people through the narrow lanes of the locality.

Chaos In Residential Area

According to local residents, the man ran through the locality creating chaos before entering a residential building, where he climbed to the upper floors and began throwing household items. Despite repeated attempts by locals to calm him down, he allegedly refused to cooperate and bit a resident on the hand during the commotion.

As the situation escalated, residents alerted the police. A team from Kotwali Police Station reached the spot and attempted to persuade the man to come down. However, locals alleged that the foreign national behaved aggressively with police personnel as well and repeatedly shouted 'Go back' instead of complying with their instructions.

Foreign National Sent For Medical Examination

Following his detention, the police shifted him to Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital for medical examination. Kotwali Inspector Dayashankar said the foreign national has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing medical evaluation, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. Police are trying to ascertain whether his behaviour was caused by a mental health condition or a possible drug overdose.

Authorities are also working to establish his identity and nationality while investigating the motive behind the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.