Drunk Youth Allegedly Slaps Police Officer During Medical Check-Up At Odisha Hospital; Video Goes Viral

A routine medical examination of two young men arrested for allegedly creating a disturbance in public turned into a dramatic confrontation at a government hospital in Odisha's Khurda district. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has triggered strong reactions online, with many demanding strict action against those involved.

Arrested after allegedly creating public disturbance

According to reports, the incident began in the Baghamari police station limits, where two youths were allegedly found causing trouble in a public area while under the influence of alcohol. Concerned locals reportedly informed the police after the duo's behaviour became disruptive and attracted attention.

Police personnel reached the location and took both individuals into custody. As part of standard legal procedures, the accused were subsequently escorted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khurda for a medical examination.

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Heated argument escalates into scuffle

What was expected to be a routine medical process soon spiralled into chaos. Videos circulating on social media show a tense exchange between the accused and the police officers accompanying them inside the hospital premises.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the verbal confrontation intensified during the examination process, with the two men allegedly becoming aggressive and physically confronting the officers. The altercation quickly drew attention from patients, hospital staff and visitors present at the facility.

"The situation suddenly got out of control and created panic inside the hospital," a witness reportedly said.

Hospital operations briefly disrupted

The unexpected scuffle caused a commotion within the hospital, temporarily affecting normal activities. Patients and attendants were seen gathering around as the confrontation unfolded, while hospital staff attempted to manage the situation.

With tensions rising, police personnel from Baghamari Police Station reportedly sought reinforcement from the Khurda Town Police to bring the situation under control.

Additional police force called in

Following the arrival of additional officers, the two accused were eventually restrained and taken back into custody. Authorities have initiated further legal action against them for allegedly attacking police personnel and creating a disturbance inside the hospital.

A police official stated, "Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated, and all aspects of the incident are being examined."

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the episode and are examining video footage, witness accounts and other available evidence. Investigators are expected to determine the exact sequence of events and assess whether more charges should be added against the accused.