'No Music, Women Need To Cover Themselves': Kerala's First 'Islam-Friendly' Gym Planned In Palakkad; Sparks Debate Online

A fitness centre in Kerala's Palakkad district has triggered discussions on social media after its owner announced plans to transform the facility into what he describes as an "Islam-friendly" gym. The gym, located in Puthunagaram, has reportedly been operating for around 15 years and is now set to adopt rules inspired by Islamic principles.

The announcement was made through a social media post by the proprietor, who outlined several changes that would govern the functioning of the gym.

"This gym will be run according to Islamic rules. There will be no music. Aurat should be covered. Men and women will not be trained together."

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What rules will be implemented?

According to the details shared online, the fitness centre will prohibit music during workouts and require members to adhere to a dress code based on Islamic guidelines. The owner stated that body parts considered "awrah" or "aurat" under Islamic teachings must remain covered while exercising.

The gym also plans to introduce separate training schedules for men and women rather than allowing mixed-gender workout sessions. Women attending the facility would reportedly be expected to follow modest clothing norms, including the wearing of a hijab.

The proprietor has described the initiative as the first gym of its kind in the area designed specifically to accommodate Islamic values.

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Open to all communities

Despite the religious framework, the owner said membership would not be restricted to Muslims. People from all religious backgrounds would be welcome to join, provided they agree to follow the gym's regulations.

The social media post emphasized that the facility aims to create an environment aligned with Islamic practices while remaining accessible to anyone willing to comply with its rules.

Social media reactions and wider debate

The announcement has generated mixed reactions online. Supporters argue that private businesses have the freedom to establish rules that reflect the preferences and beliefs of their target audience. They view the move as similar to other specialised fitness spaces that cater to particular communities or lifestyles.

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Critics, however, have questioned whether such initiatives could encourage greater social segregation. The proposal has also reignited debates around gender separation, dress codes, and the role of religion in public-facing businesses.

One user said, "If they are not disturbing or creating anyone else, this should not be a problem for anyone. It is their right. If they want to facilitate a gym as per Islamic laws as long as they don’t break any Indian laws."

Another said, "This is the Danger lurking From Growing Islamic Radicals in the country They need to be curbed n Crushed."

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Another said, "Sorry state of affairs in state of Kerela going the Taliban way. Left liberal lobby turns a blind eye..Is Sharia acceptable to them?"

Concerns raised by critics

Some commentators have linked the development to broader discussions about social conservatism and changing cultural practices. They point to the mandatory dress code and separate workout timings for men and women as examples of increasingly religion-oriented spaces.