Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Gets ₹14,447 Crore Elevated Corridor Project To Cut Travel Time, Boost Connectivity | X

Varanasi, July 15: The double-engine government has announced a major infrastructure boost to ensure smoother traffic movement in the grand and divine city of Kashi. Approval has been granted for the construction of two major elevated roads running parallel to the Ganga and Varuna rivers. The project is aimed at providing a permanent solution to increasing traffic congestion caused by rapid development in the Purvanchal region.

It is being seen as a transformative initiative that will reshape Varanasi's socio-economic and infrastructure landscape.

The Union Cabinet has approved the development of a six-lane Greenfield Elevated Corridor, along with ramps, loops and foot overbridges, between National Highway-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh under the National Highways (Original) [NH(O)] programme. The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of ₹14,447.64 crore.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the development of a link/connector corridor along the banks of the Ganga River between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road.

The 46.039-km-long project includes a six-lane elevated main carriageway, a cable-stayed bridge, a foot overbridge-cum-major bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads. The total project cost of ₹14,447.64 crore includes ₹6,037.85 crore towards civil construction (including utility shifting) and ₹541.11 crore towards land acquisition under the NH(O) programme.

The project will provide seamless connectivity between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road, substantially reducing traffic pressure on the city's road network and improving overall mobility.

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Designed for an operating speed of 80-100 kmph, the corridor is expected to reduce average travel time across the project area from about 60 minutes to nearly 20 minutes. Travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station will come down from 50 minutes to approximately 25 minutes.

In line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the corridor will strengthen multimodal connectivity with major highways, railway stations, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport and the Ramnagar IWAI Port. It will also enhance access to key religious, educational and cultural destinations, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Namo Ghat, Kashi Railway Station, Ramnagar Fort, and Varanasi's historic sites and ghats.

The project is expected to improve logistics efficiency, enhance road safety, facilitate tourism and pilgrimage, and accelerate regional economic development in Purvanchal.

The corridor has been planned to ease traffic congestion across the road network of Varanasi and Chandauli districts. More than 150 million tourists and pilgrims visit Varanasi every year. An elevated spur (connecting road) between BHU-Lanka and Samne Ghat will improve traffic flow at the busy BHU-Lanka junction. The project will enhance road safety, streamline traffic management, reduce vehicle operating costs, and make both passenger transport and freight movement more efficient.

The project will promote multimodal integration, improve logistics efficiency, facilitate tourism and pilgrimage, and support sustainable regional economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The proposed Ganga Elevated Corridor will create a modern, high-capacity urban transport corridor that will transform mobility in Varanasi. It will provide faster, safer and more reliable connectivity while making traffic and crowd management significantly more efficient.