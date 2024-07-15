Get Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel

People of Mumbai don't simply call their trains the city's lifeline, they really mean it. Even if it were a crowded coach where they would only get a fourth seat or travel by standing, many passengers make sure to enjoy their time spent during the journey. Frequent travellers would know that the trains are a home to morning bhajans and karaoke nights, however, those who have come across viral videos of fights from the Mumbai local trains must check out this recent clip.

The video shows passenger in a crowded Mumbai local train enjoying their travel by singing a film song. Get over the fight scenes you came across in online videos, and take a look into this footage which shows people closely celebrating their travel time together. They are seen jamming in the train coach.

A man who didn't have a seat and was standing towards his destination, was seen singing the popular film song 'Yeh Dil Deewana.' While he sang the song from the movie Pardes, others there joined him. The coach witnessed an impromptu musical concert as people performed to the well-known song. The video opened by showing a person singing, and then filmed a man beating the wall of the compartment to produce some instrumental music.

Overall, it was learned that they all enjoyed the vibe and sung along. Most people joined to sing the chorus and add more charm to the performance.

This video has rolled on X, and is winning the hearts of netizens. It was shared on the social media platform on July 14 and it has already attracted more than five lakh views.