 Get Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGet Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel

Get Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel

Get over the fight scenes you have come across in online videos, and take a look into this footage which shows people closely celebrating their travel time together. They are seen jamming in the train coach.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

People of Mumbai don't simply call their trains the city's lifeline, they really mean it. Even if it were a crowded coach where they would only get a fourth seat or travel by standing, many passengers make sure to enjoy their time spent during the journey. Frequent travellers would know that the trains are a home to morning bhajans and karaoke nights, however, those who have come across viral videos of fights from the Mumbai local trains must check out this recent clip.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Home Guard Dances With Young Woman Shooting Reel In Ladies Coach;...
article-image

The video shows passenger in a crowded Mumbai local train enjoying their travel by singing a film song. Get over the fight scenes you came across in online videos, and take a look into this footage which shows people closely celebrating their travel time together. They are seen jamming in the train coach.

A man who didn't have a seat and was standing towards his destination, was seen singing the popular film song 'Yeh Dil Deewana.' While he sang the song from the movie Pardes, others there joined him. The coach witnessed an impromptu musical concert as people performed to the well-known song. The video opened by showing a person singing, and then filmed a man beating the wall of the compartment to produce some instrumental music.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Women Inside Mumbai Local Train Slapping Each Other, Pulling Hair As Others Try To...
article-image

Overall, it was learned that they all enjoyed the vibe and sung along. Most people joined to sing the chorus and add more charm to the performance.

This video has rolled on X, and is winning the hearts of netizens. It was shared on the social media platform on July 14 and it has already attracted more than five lakh views.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Get Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel

Get Over Fight Videos, Mumbai Local Passengers Sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' To Enjoy Travel

Rajasthan Viral Video: 3 Medical Students Arrested For Assaulting & Looting Milk Van Owner In...

Rajasthan Viral Video: 3 Medical Students Arrested For Assaulting & Looting Milk Van Owner In...

VIDEO: Monkeys Attack, Hit & Drag 5-Year-Old Boy Near Temple In UP's Mathura; Rescued

VIDEO: Monkeys Attack, Hit & Drag 5-Year-Old Boy Near Temple In UP's Mathura; Rescued

'Welcome To The Roast Of Zomato': Delivery Company Holds A Self-Roasting Show Featuring Rival...

'Welcome To The Roast Of Zomato': Delivery Company Holds A Self-Roasting Show Featuring Rival...

Attended 'Social Gathering': Congress' Shivakumar Trolled For Avoiding Ambani Wedding Reference

Attended 'Social Gathering': Congress' Shivakumar Trolled For Avoiding Ambani Wedding Reference