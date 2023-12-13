Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Home Guard Dances With Young Woman Shooting Reel In Ladies Coach; GRP Takes Action |

Mumbai: In a recent incident that captured public attention, a video clip showing a uniformed home guard dancing with a young woman on a Mumbai local train surfaced online. The incident took place on December 6, reportedly between 10.10 pm and 10.15 pm, in the second-class ladies' coach of a Central Railway local headed to CSMT.

In the viral video, one can see a young woman dancing inside a ladies coach of the Mumbai local. A home guard can be seen standing near her, cautioning her to stay away from the door while shooting the video. Within moments, he can be seen grooving to the audio with the young woman. Some of the ladies can be seen recording his impressive dance moves. However, his dance got him into trouble later.

Police Response Over Viral Video

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) promptly took action in the matter. SF Gupta, the home guard featured dancing in the viral video, was summoned for an explanation on December 8. In response to this incident, a default report has been filed, marking the initiation of an official investigation into the matter.

दिनांक ६/१२/२०२३ रोजी लोकल ट्रेन पेट्रोलिंग दरम्यान एक होमगार्ड गणवेशात नृत्य करत असल्याची व्हिडीओ व्हायरल होत आहे.

सदर घटनेची गांभीर्याने दखल घेऊन व सत्यता पडताळून, संबंधित होमगार्ड यांच्यावर योग्यती कारवाई केली आहे. अशा प्रकारच्या घटना भविष्यात घडू नये याकरिता दक्षता घेत आहोत. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) December 12, 2023

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, especially considering the home guard's duty for night escorting, the GRP is now strategising a comprehensive plan. The primary objective is to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, ensuring the safety and security of commuters, particularly women.

A senior official while talking to the Times Of India emphasized the existing directives issued to staff, stressing the prohibition of shooting or posing for videos/photos/selfies while in uniform and on duty.