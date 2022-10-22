Gaurav Bhatia calls Congress spokesperson 'dalla' on TV debate, shares video on Twitter; gets trolled by netizens

National Spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia | File Image

The politics and drama in India goes parallel. When the country requires discussions and actions on actual issues like poverty, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime rates; we find politicians concentrating on petty issues and engaging in fights with opposition party on trivial matters. When such news surfaces, it makes us wonder that these leaders had completed their formal education or not.

In a recent incident, National Spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia was seen in hurling profanities at Congress spokesperson; in a debate show on a news channel.

While discussing about current state of Indian economy, the politician went a step ahead and used the word 'Dalla' for Congress spokesperson, Alok Sharma and in return, he said, "Dalla tera baap hoga."

Gaurav Bhatia shared the video with the caption, "There is a difference in values and etiquettes. No one can stop the downfall of a political party whose spokesperson abuses one's late father and their supporters rejoice. And also to believe that no one can stop the rise of that party whose spokesperson is abused and does not abuse back."

Watch the video below:

संस्कारों का फर्क है

मान लेना उस राजनीतिक पार्टी का पतन होने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता जिसका प्रवक्ता किसी के स्वर्गीय पिता को गाली दे और समर्थक खुशियां मनाएं



और यह भी मान लेना उस पार्टी का उत्थान होने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता जिसका प्रवक्ता गाली खा कर वापस गाली न दे#GaaliwaalePravakta pic.twitter.com/QIKe7AvN5W — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) October 21, 2022

The video got 56.1K views and several comments. Netizens where not supportive of Bhatia's statement in his tweet and replied that how can he expect to not get abused when he abuses the other person first and badly trolled him.

Read the reactions of Twitter users below:

Gaurav, you are a shameless man...a disgrace...

You provoke and create moments of utter chaos..

You are trying to show you are more fiercely loyal to the king than the other bootlickers.

Finally, you are a deserter..a jumper from Samajwadi..

Tells it all. — Raymond Albert Fernandes . . (@raalferns) October 22, 2022

He is now behaving as a cultured person.. Shameless fellow forgets that it was him who started that abusive language. Trying to play a victim now...Once a disloyal person.. always a disloyal person.. Ideology jumper.. — raj inder (@rajraina69) October 22, 2022

Ab bjp netao ko har debate me baap ki nahi ma bahan ki gaali milegi tabhi inhe b akal aegi.

Ye Khud kuchh b bole toh theek,

Dusre bole toh inhe sanskar yaad aa jaate hai.

Isi ko doglapan kehte hai. — Manveer Nagar (@MVnagar0914) October 21, 2022

Tere sanskar to Aloknath wale hai.

Neech language pahle khud bolta hai, uske baad saamne wala palatkar response de do late father ka victim card nikalta hai. Sach mein to wahi hai "D" — Cyclopedia 🚲 (@Cyclopedia_) October 21, 2022

गजब करते हो भाई, खुद अपशब्द बोलोगे फिर दूसरों से उम्मीद करते हो कि वह न बोले।



जिस गति से आप रोजाना जलील हो रहे हैं ऐसे में आपको 15 दिन की छुट्टी ले लेनी चाहिए। — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) October 22, 2022

Vidhayakon ko nikal Dena chahie rajnitik Pyar aur sanskaron se ki jaati hai Na ki Gali de de Ke Nahin ki jaati rajnitik — Pooja Khare (@PoojaKh22104171) October 22, 2022