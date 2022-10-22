Gaurav Bhatia calls Congress spokesperson 'dalla' on TV debate, shares video on Twitter; gets trolled by netizens

The politics and drama in India goes parallel. When the country requires discussions and actions on actual issues like poverty, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime rates; we find politicians concentrating on petty issues and engaging in fights with opposition party on trivial matters. When such news surfaces, it makes us wonder that these leaders had completed their formal education or not.
In a recent incident, National Spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia was seen in hurling profanities at Congress spokesperson; in a debate show on a news channel.
While discussing about current state of Indian economy, the politician went a step ahead and used the word 'Dalla' for Congress spokesperson, Alok Sharma and in return, he said, "Dalla tera baap hoga."
Gaurav Bhatia shared the video with the caption, "There is a difference in values and etiquettes. No one can stop the downfall of a political party whose spokesperson abuses one's late father and their supporters rejoice. And also to believe that no one can stop the rise of that party whose spokesperson is abused and does not abuse back."
Watch the video below:
The video got 56.1K views and several comments. Netizens where not supportive of Bhatia's statement in his tweet and replied that how can he expect to not get abused when he abuses the other person first and badly trolled him.
Read the reactions of Twitter users below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)