e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's how sports stars celebrated New Year's eve; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

With the entire world celebrating the beginning of 2022, several sports stars took to social media to extend greetings to fans on the occasion of the New Year and gave them a glimpse of how they celebrated the occasion with their loved ones.

Take a look:

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli-

Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo-

Advertisement

Indian spinner R. Ashwin-

Advertisement

Australian Opener David Warner-

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri-

Advertisement

Australia cricket team skipper Pat Cummins-

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag-

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh-

Instagram

ALSO READ

Hardik Pandya gets trolled on Twitter for wishing people 'Marry Christmas' Hardik Pandya gets trolled on Twitter for wishing people 'Marry Christmas'
Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement