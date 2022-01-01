From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's how sports stars celebrated New Year's eve; see pics

With the entire world celebrating the beginning of 2022, several sports stars took to social media to extend greetings to fans on the occasion of the New Year and gave them a glimpse of how they celebrated the occasion with their loved ones.
Take a look:
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli-
Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo-
Indian spinner R. Ashwin-
New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cssKEpeePI— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2021
Australian Opener David Warner-
Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri-
#HappyNewYear!— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2022
Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvyTa7Ev4V
Australia cricket team skipper Pat Cummins-
Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag-
2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh-