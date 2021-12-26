e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

Hardik Pandya gets trolled on Twitter for wishing people 'Marry Christmas'

In early 2019, Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were trolled for their sexist comments in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.
FPJ Web Desk
Hardik Pandya/ Twiteer account

Hardik Pandya/ Twiteer account

Hardik Pandya was trolled yesterday for removing a fan's hand from him while taking a selfie. He was trolled for his rude behavior and trollers also took a dig at his earlier comments over women.

In early 2019, Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were trolled for their sexist comments in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Owing to the outrage, the cricketers were issued notices by the BCCI. They were suspended from the team due to which they could not play India’s ODI series against Australia.

But this time Hardik Pandya is being trolled over a spelling mistake he made while wishing Merry Christmas on Twitter. While wishing his fans on Twitter, he tweeted "Marry Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas" and fans started taking dig over his spelling mistakes in their funny replies.

One troller told him that he is already married and does not want to marry again.

Whereas another fan troller the word Chritmas also calling it Kismiss and replied "Marry kismiss dicorce kismiss."

See other funny replies by trollers on Hardik Pandya's Tweet.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:13 PM IST
