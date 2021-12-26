Hardik Pandya gets trolled on Twitter for wishing people 'Marry Christmas'

Hardik Pandya was trolled yesterday for removing a fan's hand from him while taking a selfie. He was trolled for his rude behavior and trollers also took a dig at his earlier comments over women.

In early 2019, Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were trolled for their sexist comments in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Owing to the outrage, the cricketers were issued notices by the BCCI. They were suspended from the team due to which they could not play India’s ODI series against Australia.

But this time Hardik Pandya is being trolled over a spelling mistake he made while wishing Merry Christmas on Twitter. While wishing his fans on Twitter, he tweeted "Marry Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas" and fans started taking dig over his spelling mistakes in their funny replies.

Marry Christmas to one and all ❤️🙏🏾🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/zbSfr7ZZdA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 25, 2021

In early 2019, Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were trolled for their sexist comments in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Owing to the outrage, the cricketers were issued notices by the BCCI. They were suspended from the team due to which they could not play India’s ODI series against Australia.

But this time Hardik Pandya is being trolled over a spelling mistake he made while wishing Merry Christmas on Twitter. While wishing his fans on Twitter, he tweeted "Marry Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas" and fans started taking dig over his spelling mistakes in their funny replies.

One troller told him that he is already married and does not want to marry again.

Advertisement

Am married already.. thanks but no thanks.. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/tZfV1RnSCy — Nisarg Jani (@bluestone_leo) December 26, 2021

Whereas another fan troller the word Chritmas also calling it Kismiss and replied "Marry kismiss dicorce kismiss."

Marry kismiss Divorce kismiss 🤣 https://t.co/X7Ilnt3dgJ — Rightist Reddy (@Hindu91533115) December 26, 2021

Advertisement

See other funny replies by trollers on Hardik Pandya's Tweet.

Thank you but I’m very happy with my wife bro. You go ahead. https://t.co/zz0f6DYjGs — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) December 26, 2021

I want to be ameer, but with correct English. https://t.co/9zhOJyXsyH — बटर नाइफ़ (@HudDangee) December 26, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:13 PM IST