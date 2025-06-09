 From 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' To 'Sonam Raghuvanshi Qatil Hai': Memes Flood Social Media After Wife's Arrest In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case
Sonam Gupta's name is once again trending on social media. But now, Sonam is not only unfaithful, but she has also become a murderer; this is what is being said on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Memes Flood Social Media After Wife's Arrest In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case | X

Recently, a woman from Indore named Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing with her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi, during her honeymoon, has surrendered, in the murder of her husband. Social media is abuzz with memes after Sonam's arrest.

Recently, a woman from Indore named Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing with her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi, during her honeymoon, has surrendered, in the murder of her husband. Social media is abuzz with memes after Sonam's arrest.

One of the users shared the Sonam Gupta bewafa hai along with Sonam and Raja Raghuwanshi's weeding photo and said, "From Sonam Gupta bewafa hai To Sonam Raghuwanshi qaatil hai."

Another user sharing the note image said, "Whosoever wrote this long ago was a visionary. Sonam has proved that she is bewafa. In the #Indorecouple case Sonam Raghuwanshi has hired killers to get rid of his own husband. All those people trying to get their son and daughter married please do complete kyc first. If needed hire a private investigator to ensure girl/boy are clean and has no history."

Another user said, "Sonam bewafa hai, ye pahle hi bhavishyavani hui thi."

Another user running cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's fan account said, "BREAKING: Govt Is Planning To Issue New Rs 2000 Notes For Heartbroken Lovers With "Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai" Written On It In 9 Languages."


Police have confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had been missing for 17 days, allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon.

The case, which began as a missing persons report, has now turned into a premeditated murder investigation.

