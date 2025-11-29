 'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
A US-based man has won hearts online after sharing a video of his Thanksgiving dinner infused with Indian flavours. The clip, posted on Instagram, showcases how he swapped traditional American holiday dishes for desi favourites, a fusion that instantly delighted netizens. In the video, he humorously walks viewers through his unconventional Thanksgiving spread.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread' | Instagram @thedailydoingss

A US-based man has won hearts online after sharing a video of his Thanksgiving dinner infused with Indian flavours. The clip, posted on Instagram, showcases how he swapped traditional American holiday dishes for desi favourites, a fusion that instantly delighted netizens.

In the video, he humorously walks viewers through his unconventional Thanksgiving spread. “No bread rolls, but samosa,” he says while displaying the crispy Indian snack. Instead of the customary turkey, his dinner features India's favourite Chicken Tikka Masala. Green peas, often found in classic American sides, are replaced with hearty chana. And in place of the usual stuffing, the star of the meal is a generous serving of Chicken Biryani.

WATCH VIDEO:

The refreshing twist on Thanksgiving dinner has sparked praise across social media. Viewers applauded the creative fusion, with many commenting that the meal looked far more appetising than the standard Thanksgiving fare. Some even joked that they might try an Indian-style Thanksgiving themselves next year.

The video has since gone viral, with users appreciating how cultural flavours can blend seamlessly into traditional celebrations, proving that festive meals, no matter where they’re enjoyed, can always carry a taste of home.

One user wrote, "As a Native American, I wanna go to an Indian Thanksgiving." While one user commented, "It looks amazing, everyone should set a table with meals that represent them." Another user commented, "That’s a Thanksgiving spread I’d actually enjoy! That looks amazing!!"

ALSO READ: Indian Wedding In the US Turns Into a LIVE AUCTION

A lively cross-cultural wedding in the United States has gone viral after the traditional Indian Joota Chori ceremony took an unexpectedly hilarious turn, transforming into a full-blown live auction. The wedding, held in Illinois and Florida, featured an Indian-origin groom and a US bride, blending traditions from both sides in the most entertaining way possible.

