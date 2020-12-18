From Ketna Puri Corona Kha Gail to Corona Se Cancel Biyah Ho Gya: Top 5 Bhojpuri songs inspired by coronavirus pandemic

The new-age Bhojpuri songs are known for the different themes they are based on. From relationships to breakups and from society to elections they almost touch every aspect of life and have a huge impact on the masses.

This year when coronavirus started to engulf the county, the singers form the Bhojpuri music industry came up with several songs themed on coronavirus pandemic. Here’s the list of top 5 Bhojpuri songs which are inspired by coronavirus pandemic.

Corona Se Cancle Biyah Ho Gya

The song is inspired by the stories of several people who had to cancel their weddings owing to lockdown followed by COVID-19 pandemic. 'Corona Se Cancle Biyah Ho Gya' is sung by Antra Singh Priyanka. Raushan Singh Vishwas has written its lyrics.