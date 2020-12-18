From Ketna Puri Corona Kha Gail to Corona Se Cancel Biyah Ho Gya: Top 5 Bhojpuri songs inspired by coronavirus pandemic

The new-age Bhojpuri songs are known for the different themes they are based on. From relationships to breakups and from society to elections they almost touch every aspect of life and have a huge impact on the masses.
This year when coronavirus started to engulf the county, the singers form the Bhojpuri music industry came up with several songs themed on coronavirus pandemic. Here’s the list of top 5 Bhojpuri songs which are inspired by coronavirus pandemic.
Corona Se Cancle Biyah Ho Gya
The song is inspired by the stories of several people who had to cancel their weddings owing to lockdown followed by COVID-19 pandemic. 'Corona Se Cancle Biyah Ho Gya' is sung by Antra Singh Priyanka. Raushan Singh Vishwas has written its lyrics.
Ketna Puri Corona Kha Gail
The song is sung by famous Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav. The music of song is composed by Shankar Singh and the lyrics are written by Ajit Halchal. It is a devotional song.
Corona Me Gor Bhail
Corona Me Gor Bhail is sung by Pankaj Upadhyay. Music of the song is composed by Raja Bhattacharya while the lyrics are penned by Pankaj Upadhyay.
Nun Roti Khayenge Ghar Se Bahari Na Jayenge
The song is sung by Alok Goswami and it is inspired by famous Bhojpuri song - Nun Roti Khayenge.
Salam CORONA WARRIORS Ko
The song is a tribute for the corona warriors. It is sung by Arvind Akela Kallu. RR Pankaj has written the song.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)