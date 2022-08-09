French scientist apologises for cracking 'scientific joke'

Image credit: Google

French people are known for loving food because France's love for food is well known. A French scientist had to apologise to his 92.5K followers on social media after he posted a picture of a Spanish food item and called it a star.

Étienne Klein, Research Director, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commissionshared a snap on Twitter and described it on Twitter with an elaborative description, which a lot ended up trusting. The scientist told that the snap was taken by the James Webb Telescope.

“Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” read the caption which has been loosely translated from French.

Photo de Proxima du Centaure, l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil, située à 4,2 année-lumière de nous.

Elle a été prise par le JWST.

Ce niveau de détails… Un nouveau monde se dévoile jour après jour. pic.twitter.com/88UBbHDQ7Z — Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope has been one of the grandest and most powerful instrument. Earlier, last month, NASA had released the sharpest images of the universe that has been known by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The snap posted by Klein was not of a star but of chorizo. It is a Spanish sausage which is known for it flavours.