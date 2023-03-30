 Flight passenger drops 'sealed' alcohol bottle at check-in counter, but after landing THIS left him shocked
Flight passenger drops 'sealed' alcohol bottle at check-in counter, but after landing THIS left him shocked

Was it the leakage that bothered a man carrying an expensive scotch on his air travel? Something so happened that the airlines extended a sorry to the passenger. Read below for details

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Flight passenger drops 'sealed' alcohol bottle at check-in counter, but after landing THIS left him shocked | Unsplash/Twitter

A man who checked in his baggage for a flight journey was concerned with the damage one of his items inside has to go through. After landing and collecting his baggage, it was noted that the passenger carrying a sealed alcohol bottle found it opened and compromised in quantity. The case was brought to light via Twitter by the person, Christopher Ambler, who experienced it during his air travel with United Airlines.

Taking to Twitter, he tagged the airlines and pointed out what the matter to them. "Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves (sic)," Ambler tweeted. According to news outlet Independent, the alcohol retails at 449.95 pounds (Rs 45,556 approx.).

Check tweet

His tweet was acknowledged by the airlines who asked Amber to file a report by calling the Baggage Resolution Center. They also said, "We are sorry to hear about this."

True incident or a hoax for attention?

How did the bottle content get reduced? The internet reacted to the case and replied to Amber's tweet. "Foul! Foul, I say," read a reply. Another added to say, "Pls get ur money back. And don't trust the remaining content as safe (sic)." However, the claims of the passenger were questioned on authenticity as a Twitter user wrote, "95% chance this is a hoax for attention."

Check reactions

