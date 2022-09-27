'First salary' trends on Twitter; check some witty comments

Being independent is one of the greatest achievements in one's life. Remember the days of your first job? The moment your initial salary was credited into the account or given in hand... what a moment of self-esteem, nostalgia.

If you are well-versed with the recent news updates, you may sync the Twitter trend with the crime case from Uttarakhand - the murder of 19-year-old receptionist, Ankita Bhandari, who was put to death even before receiving her 'first salary.'

Twitterati have started the trend of sharing their initial salary count on the microblogging platform. While some feel the need for transparency in pay, to avoid bias or equal remuneration, a few merely noted down their initial amount for work.

Even if you haven't begun working, some reactions to the trend may seem relatable and hilarious. Check some witty, uncommon replies:

Oops, that was dad's salary moment.

First salary feels ft. Dad 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OtjK603BDc — the protagonist. (@its_me_shantanu) September 17, 2022

Kanya puja (The observance of worshipping young girls during festival of the goddess - such like Navratri, etc.)

First salary - 100

Age - 6 months

Source - kanya puja



Yours? — Vanshika 🌻 (@nagma_e_vanshie) September 26, 2022

Meme scene!

Everyone tweeting about their first salary

Me at Age 19 pic.twitter.com/TQtQ0au2Qe — Avinash Chauhan (@Avinash46614) September 26, 2022

Biryani complementary!

Dowry, it's unethical!

😂😂 — Kirti Singh (@gurjarkirti22) September 27, 2022

Read Also Man celebrates first salary by offering poor kids a treat at Mcdonald's, netizens react