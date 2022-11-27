e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Kerala man and Argentinian woman swap donning national flags at the football tournament in Qatar, watch

The viral Instagram reel captures an Argentinian female wearing the Indian flag while the Indian man wears Argentina's flag around him. While sharing this swap on social media, he wrote, "Divided by nation united by football..."

Sunday, November 27, 2022
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: This couple from Qatar goes viral for donning Indian, Argentinian flags at the football tournament | Instagram
After several videos showing football craze in Keralites hit the internet, this Instagram reel from Qatar featuring a Malayalam-speaking Indian has gone viral. The clip shows the couple swapping to don the national flags, as the two have been identified as Iqbal (India) and Leti Estevez (Argentina).

Despite the fact that India hasn't geared up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the couple took to swap donning their national flags. While sharing this swap on social media, he wrote, "Divided by nation united by football..."

