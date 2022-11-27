FIFA World Cup 2022: Kerala man and Argentinian woman swap donning national flags at the football tournament in Qatar, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: This couple from Qatar goes viral for donning Indian, Argentinian flags at the football tournament | Instagram

After several videos showing football craze in Keralites hit the internet, this Instagram reel from Qatar featuring a Malayalam-speaking Indian has gone viral. The clip shows the couple swapping to don the national flags, as the two have been identified as Iqbal (India) and Leti Estevez (Argentina).

The viral Instagram reel captures the Argentinian female wearing the Indian flag while the Indian man wears Argentina's flag around him. But, wait? Why is the Indian man wearing an Argentinian flag, while the female from Argentina in a gesture to support India?

Despite the fact that India hasn't geared up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the couple took to swap donning their national flags. While sharing this swap on social media, he wrote, "Divided by nation united by football..."

Watch video