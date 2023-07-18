Fact Check: Shan Foods Banned In Germany? Here's The Truth Behind 'Misleading' Social Media Posts |

Did you come across tweets and messages that 'Shan Foods' products were banned in Germany? It was learned that the social media posts were misleading. Taking cognisance of the viral tweets claiming that the brand's products are "banned due to the presence of harmful ethylene oxide," the global food brand clarified on Monday and said that they value customers and their trust, and thus continue to be safe for consumption.

"We wish to clarify that Shan Foods products are not banned in any country. Any report suggesting otherwise is incorrect and misleading, " Shan Foods tweeted with a promise to stay committed to "safety, hygienic and authentic tastes."

The misleading claim that went viral

Several people from Belgium, Germany, and Pakistan were seen sharing the misleading post online. It read, "Diese produkte durfen nicht verkauft werden, da diese, ihre gensundheit beeintrachtigen konnen. Diese produkte DRINGEND aus dem verkauf nehmen, und zur ruckgabe an uns sicherstellen." When translated via Google, it pointed out that the "products may not be sold as they may affect health. Urgently withdraw..."

However, the letter didn't come from an authentic source such as the government or the food brand in itself, which made the claim doubtful. Things were clarified sooner after Shan Foods made a statement in this regard and assured customers about safety standards.

