'Everyone Tried To Follow Me': Man Dresses As Woman To Test Safety After Dark In Delhi, Here's What Happened Next - VIDEO |

A content creator in Delhi set out to experience the national capital from a woman’s perspective after dark, and what he encountered during the nearly two-hour experiment left him deeply disturbed.

The creator, known as BeJaintle on Instagram, documented his night-time social experiment in a video that has since gone viral, reportedly crossing 17 million views. The experiment involved dressing as a woman and riding a scooty through Delhi at night to understand how women may experience public spaces after dark.

Creator covers face, rides scooty through Delhi at night

The video begins with the creator transforming his appearance with a dress, makeup and a dupatta pulled over his head and face. He then takes a scooty and heads out onto the streets, accompanied by friends who appear to document parts of the experiment.

According to the creator, he began noticing people staring at him almost immediately after leaving his home.

The attention reportedly continued when he stopped at a petrol pump. He claimed that men around the area continued looking at him, making the experience increasingly uncomfortable.

As he continued riding through the city, the creator said he encountered several instances that made him feel unsafe.

'Everyone has tried to follow me'

One of the incidents involved two men who, according to the creator, first stared at him before following his scooty and attempting to get closer.

He also described another encounter in which a man approached him and started talking to him while he was travelling through Delhi.

The situation became more uncomfortable during encounters with auto-rickshaw drivers. The creator alleged that two auto drivers moved their vehicles in front of his scooty. He claimed that one of them stopped after noticing that his friends were filming, while another allegedly continued driving towards him before eventually leaving.

As the incidents accumulated, the creator decided that the experiment had gone far enough.

“This has become very scary. I think we should stop this,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, he added, “In the last two hours, it has become so disgusting for me. Cycle, bike, auto, car. Everyone has tried to follow me.”

'It is not safe for girls to go out alone at night'

The creator said the experiment had changed his perception of what women may encounter while travelling alone at night.

“It is not safe for girls to go out alone at night. Really, the lives of girls are very difficult,” he said.

The video has triggered a wider conversation online about women's safety, unwanted attention and the challenges women face while travelling through public spaces after dark.

Several viewers shared their own experiences in the comments section.

“That’s the harsh reality,” one user wrote.

“Women face this EVERY SINGLE DAY!” said another person.

A fourth user wrote, “Mennnn????? R u watching this rn? And then they say girls play as victims.”

The viral experiment has once again brought discussions around women's safety in Delhi into focus. While the video captures one creator's personal experience during a specific night-time experiment and does not by itself establish the overall safety level of the city, its reach has prompted viewers to discuss their own encounters and concerns.