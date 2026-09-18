Viral VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Casually Walks With Large Python Coiled Up On Hand, Leaves Netizens Stunned

Hyderabad Man Casually Walks With Large Python Coiled Up On Hand, Leaves Netizens Stunned |

A Hyderabad software professional caught attention online after a video showed him handling a large python with his bare hands after the snake was spotted outside an IT company.

The unusual incident was reportedly captured on video, with the footage later making its way across social media platforms. In the clip, the man can be seen approaching the reptile before picking it up and allowing the python to coil around his hand.

Man rides scooter with python wrapped around hand

What made the incident particularly striking was what happened next. Instead of simply moving away from the snake, the man is seen sitting on a scooter while the python remains wrapped around his hand.

He then appears to ride away with the large reptile, leaving employees and onlookers stunned by the casual manner in which he handled the snake.

The video has since sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom were surprised to see someone handling such a large reptile without any visible protective equipment.

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Was it an official snake rescue?

Despite the footage showing the man moving the python away from the area, it is not clear whether he was part of an authorised wildlife rescue operation or had decided to relocate the snake himself.

There is also no confirmed information about whether trained snake rescuers or wildlife officials were contacted during the incident. Details about where the python was eventually released have not been established either.

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Wildlife experts warn against handling snakes

While the man's actions may have appeared casual, handling a wild snake without professional training can be dangerous for both the person and the animal. Even non-venomous snakes can bite or become stressed when handled improperly.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the user-generated video