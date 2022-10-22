Ever seen an ant close up? Lithuanian photographer's microscopic click is horrifying netizens; see

Close-up image of ant | Instagram

We have all seen microscopic images of organisms like bacteria, fungi, viruses and what not. But have you ever seen a close-up photo of organisms like ant? Did you ever think how do ants look like?

Well, you don't have to because Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas has clicked a microscopic photo of an ant. As soon as it was made public, it went viral on internet with many feeling it was straight out of a horror movie .

The picture that Kavaliauskas clicked shows a different image than what we may have imagined until now. The photo shows a horrifying creature with red eyes and what appear to be golden fangs and sharp & intense features.

The picture was submitted for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition which showcases the art of microscopic photography, prompting people to capture details not seen by the human eye.

Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives near a forest, which made it easy for him to spot an ant. He felt that it is boring to take a photo of an ant, running banally, on the ground.

The photographer also said that he is always looking for details, shadows, and unseen corners. He also believed that the main goal of photography is to be a discoverer.

The picture though did not win the competition but Kavaliauskas received one Nikon prize with a price value of $35 for his image of the ant.

Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch from the genetics and evolution department at the University of Geneva won first place and a $3,000 cash award for the image of Madagascar giant day gecko's embryonic hand.