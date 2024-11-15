European Man Who Never Drank Tea Before Tries Indian Chai At Dublin Store; Viral Video Captures His Reaction

European Man Tries Chai In Viral Video | Instagram/Mini India Store

Are you a tea lover? If yes, this video is just for you. A viral video recently captured a European man sipping your much-loved beverage at a store in Dublin, Ireland. He pointed out that it was the first time he tried Indian tea in his life, while calling it to be "Excellent". The man also claimed in the video that he had never tried tea before.

The clip showed the man tasting and enjoying a cup of and giving out his feedback on it. He revealed that he really liked the drink.

Watch video

The video was posted online by a store named "Mini India", which is located on Dublin's Westmoreland street. It showed a well-dressed elderly person visiting the outlet to try some tea.

Did he like the Indian tea?

He was served chai in a paper cup, with hot fumes coming up, which he held in one of his hands and carried a book in another. His reaction towards sipping some chai suggested that he enjoyed the drink. "Excellent" was his word to appreciate the Indian tea served at the store.

"I don't drink tea, or have never drank tea. It's tasty", he said in the video, which captured his reaction to trying the hot desi beverage for the first time.

The video was shared online earlier this year, however, it's still drawing the attention of Instagram users. It was forwarded by many tea lovers after they saw the Dublin man enjoy their much-loved chai.

While this video mentioned about Indian tea being available at the Dublin store, there's more that the place offers for foodies. It appears to be a place for everyone who wants to try out Indian cuisine when in Ireland. According to their bio, Mini India not only serves chai to customers, but also brings to them a fine dine experience with vegetarian Indian food.