Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:16 PM IST

Engineer's Day 2021: Hilarious memes and jokes to share with your engineer friends

Engineer's Day is celebrated on September 15 every year. It is the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the greatest Engineer of India.
FPJ Web Desk
Happy Engineer's Day | Pinterest

Happy Engineer's Day | Pinterest

Engineer's Day is celebrated in remembrance of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was one the greatest engineers of India. He was born on September 15,1860.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is the recipient of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in Indi. He was honoured for his achievements in the field of engineering.

The first Engineer's Day was celebrated on September 15, 1968. Since then, it is respectfully observed every year.

On Engineer's Day, many engineering institutes conduct events and honour deserving engineers who've done impeccable work in the field.

On the occasion, here are some interesting memes and jokes that you shouldn't miss:

Placement is what every engineer dreams of.
A job is what an engineer really needs.

Life of an engineer is all about assignments.

A Month before Exams, we prefer the books of
Foreign Authors
.
.
A Week before Exams, we prefer the books of
Local Authors
.
.
A day before Exam,
we try to read
Our Own Notes
.
.
On the day of Exam,
we become authors . . . .

We are Engineers!!!

______________________________________________________________________

''Engineering makes you everything except an engineer
Don't make me computer, make me computer engineer''.

______________________________________________________________________

''If you don't know why you are doing engineering, then you are normal''.

______________________________________________________________________

'What I learnt from my engineering? Make sure you are not studious , Your friends are'.

'I became an engineer because my friends wanted to become engineers'.

______________________________________________________________________

Happy Engineers Day to you. I know there is nothing happy being an engineer.

______________________________________________________________________

'What to do after engineering is the most common question for engineers'.

______________________________________________________________________

'Getting into business management after engineering shows how confused you are'.

______________________________________________________________________

'Not every engineer is good enough to change the world'.

______________________________________________________________________

