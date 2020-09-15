HappyEngineersDay2020: Memes, jokes flood internet as India marks Engineers' Day

Earlier, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a proud feeling that engineers have contributed to nation-building.

"I congratulate all here for these new facilities for the people living in urban areas. Today, we are celebrating Engineer Diwas. It is a day of birth anniversary of Shri Visvesvaraya Ji," he said.

Speaking about the role of engineers, PM Modi said, "Our engineers have contributed to working for the development and construction in the country and also in the world. Whether it is their attitude towards work or their abilities, Indian engineers have special recognition across the world." The Prime Minister said that Bihar is a land known for innovation and many students from here study in top colleges in the field of engineering.

"It is a truth and we are proud that our engineers are working for the development of the country and making people's lives better. Bihar has a major role in nation-building and it produces lakhs of engineers for our country," he said.