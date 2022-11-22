Eng vs Iran: Football fan rightly predicts England's winning score at FIFA World Cup 2022, wins over 2 lakh rupee; watch video

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralEng vs Iran: Football fan rightly predicts England's winning score at FIFA World Cup 2022, wins over 2 lakh rupee; watch video

Betting isn't a recommended practice due to its risk and addiction value. However, this video showing a man win money for the right prediction has gone viral on social media

Hey football fans! Did you watch the match between England and Iran on Monday? While some guessed England's win minutes before the finale moment, it would be difficult to say that someone predicted the exact end score. However, a man who made the right bet at England's 6-2 victory at the FIFA opener has caught the attention of netizens.

Betting isn't a recommended practice due to its risk and addiction value. However, this video showing a man win money for the right prediction has gone viral on social media.

England started their World Cup 2022 campaign in style decimating Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.England got off to a great start in the first half, leading by 3-0 before adding three more goals in the second half. Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the English team while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each.

