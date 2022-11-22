FIFA 2022: Ahead of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Messi fans cheer for their favourite football player

FIFA 2022: It's trending! Ahead of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Messi fans cheer for their favourite football player | FPJ

We have all eyes on the clock, awaiting it to hit 3.30 pm. Don't ask why, as we all know the reason holds towards today's upcoming match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. As fans have begun occupying the stadium, and sharing best wishes on social media, every Messi fan is now chanting, "Goat shall play today."

Minutes before the onset of the football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, fans of Argentinian player Lionel Messi geared to cheer for him.

Of the viral reactions and video tweets, few Malayalam-speaking fans were spotted dressed in the Argentinian football jersey to express their support to the respective team. When interviewed, they were seen sharing their expectations towards Messi. The viral video shows Messi fans saying, "He will surely hit three goals, and get a hat-trick."

All set for the actual war but this time the little corporal is The #MESSI

Vamos Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/5niwlEp1dw — 28 (@_avi16) November 22, 2022