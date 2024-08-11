Enfield vs Thar: Engineer Sells Mahindra SUV Within 500 Km Drive, Claims Popular Bike Model Is Much Better Than It

An engineer named Parminder Singh shared a post telling netizens he sold his Mahindra Thar SUV even before completing a 500 km drive because he and his family was unhappy about what the vehicle offered. He expressed that the vehicle was not comfortable and only served as a matter of source of pride and self esteem to him. "Only perk is your self esteem is boosted while driving it, couldn't find any other benefit," Singh said while informing netizens in his viral post that he has now sold the vehicle.

Mom liked my Enfield but Thar...

As many reacted to the X post, he stuck comparison between Thar and the much popular bike Royal Enfield. On this note, he wrote, "I have an Enfield too, but that's much better than this Thar. Mom liked my Enfield but Thar to bahar dekhne bhi nahi aaye (didn't even come outside to see it)."

Main reason why he sold Thar

The automobile enthusiast noted that buying Thar was a bad decision which he soon rectified by giving it off with a month. He highlighted a several reasons why he wasn't impressed with the vehicle and claimed the key reason was "Ride Quality." He wrote in one of his replies, "Ride Quality was the main reason I sold the Thar."

Thar lover counters Singh on X

While some people appreciated his decision, others expressed their love for the vehicle and said, "I drive it and I love it. I have done long drives across India...I am a 4x4 and adventure lover. And adventure doesn’t mean breaking the law. It’s that simple." This talk surfaced when the engineer mentioned that the vehicle's rough quality and adventurous behaviour on roads which made him "go over the divider...even brake a signal." It is believed that these remarks about Thar were made referring to its automatic feature to tackle challenging roads.

Thar lovers still didn't give up from supporting their 4x4 vehicle. One of them replied by saying, "Pls don’t forget that it doesn’t have automated features because of it is meant for adventure.. Everything is designed as per off roading."

"Didn't find Thar comfortable"

Singh shared a series of replies to his main post on why he sold Thar too soon after purchasing it. He noted it to be his third car and said, "It was my 3rd car, not bought for family as I live alone. didn't find it comfortable, body rolls ,bumpy ride." "There's Zero Boot Space, Three doors are a nightmare for those sitting in back, they feel jailed. I hope 5 door Thar will do some justice to them," he added.

Singh's 'coffin' remark about the Mahindra SUV

That wasn't all. We went to describe his poor experience with the Mahindra SUV model. He wrote on X that it wasn't comfortable or meant for him and said, "I was looking for comfortable ride but it was not for me. giving key to open fuel tank was final nail in the coffin."

Why did he buy it at first place? Singh reveals skipping test drive

When a few people asked him by did he at the first instance purchase the vehicle if he disliked its attributes, he blamed himself for not taking a test drive to understand what the model actually had to offer. He posted saying, “Actually somebody suggested me thar, made some phone calls and it was delivered to my home. Test drive nahi li, is liye galti ho gyi.”