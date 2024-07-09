 Woman-Driven Thar Climbs Roadside Pole In Gurugram After Collision With Another Car; Video Goes Viral
Woman-Driven Thar Climbs Roadside Pole In Gurugram After Collision With Another Car; Video Goes Viral

People at the Cyber City area came across this Mahindra Thar SUV stuck on a roadside pole after it collided with another vehicle there.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Days after Gujarat youth were trapped in a water body during their reel creation with Thar, another incident of such nature involving an SUV has been reported. In the recent case, a Thar vehicle hit an electric pole in Gurugram and nearly climbed it, leaving the SUV unusually slanted and challenging gravity. People at the Cyber City area came across this Mahindra Thar SUV stuck on a roadside pole after it collided with another vehicle there.

Two cars collide; SUV ends up on pole

A woman named Aanchal Gupta was driving the Thar which was hit by a Honda Amaze. According to reports, the collision between the two vehicles took place in the Gold Course Road Extension. After that, Gupta lost control of her car and bumped into the pole where the vehicle closely climbed the pole. Despite the dramatic visuals, she managed to safely come out of her Thar by jumping off at the right time.

article-image

Eyewitness speaks

A local who witnessed the incident and saw the SUV taking on the pole told the media that there were two people in the other car, who fled from the spot after hitting the Thar. As of July 9, there are no reports of police complaint and investigation in this mater.

Meanwhile, the video showing the Thar climbed on the electric pole is widely being shared on social media and it is going viral.

