Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:23 AM IST

'Enemy of oppression': Netizens remember Thanthai Periyar on his birth anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Periyar E. V. Ramasamy | Twitter

Today India is celebrating the birth anniversary of social activist and politician Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar or Thanthai Periyar.

Periyar earned the trust throughout Tamil Nadu as the social reform activist who opposed Brahminism and reinstalled the Tamilian pride. He dedicated his life in promoting the acceptance and pride of lower castes. He built his own party called the Dravidar Kazhagam party, which is called to be the inspiration behind most political parties crusading the Tamilian pride movement.

Periyar has led several movements in his lifetime for the betterment of Dalit communities and the systematic oppression of Brahmins. He instigated the self-respect movement for Dalits and lowers caste people to generate pride and respect in themselves and the community. He fought for the rights of Dalits to enter temples in Kerala.

Periyar is considered as an unforgiving and radical icon of the anti-caste movement and Tamilian Pride movement. His actions have led the fight for self-respect and pride amongst Tamilians across the world.

Today, people across India are remembering Periyar and paying him their homage virtually.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
