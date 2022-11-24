Elon musk finds old T-shirts reading '#StayWoke' in Twitter office closet, introduces new tees; check here

Elon Musk inspires from '#StayWoke' tees found at Twitter office; introduces new T-shirts | Twitter- Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk found closet full of '#StayWoke' T-shirts at the company's headquarters which became his inspiration for the new T-shirt design. Musk tweeted a video and showed a wardrobe at Twitter's San Francisco office containing many '#StayWoke' T-shirts.

In the video, a person can be seen holding a black t-shirt with '#StayWoke' printed on it. On closeup shot of the same, a number of similar black and blue T-shirts can be seen kept in the cupboard. In the background, a person can be heard saying, "Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke T-shirts."

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The Tesla and Space X founder then came up with the new T-shirts inspired by the previous T-shirts and he tweeted a photo of a black t-shirt which had '#StayWoke' replaced with '#Stay@Work' printed on it. Musk captioned the post as, "Awesome new Twitter merch!"

Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Musk has received heavy criticism for recent layoffs and abrupt changes in Twitter, both at administrative and technical aspects. The firm had massive layoffs and also suffered a wave of mass resignations due to imposition of 'hardcore' work environment.