e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElon musk finds old T-shirts reading '#StayWoke' in Twitter office closet, introduces new tees; check here

Elon musk finds old T-shirts reading '#StayWoke' in Twitter office closet, introduces new tees; check here

Musk found closet full of "#StayWoke" T-shirts at the company's headquarters which became his inspiration for the new T-shirt design; read to know more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk inspires from '#StayWoke' tees found at Twitter office; introduces new T-shirts | Twitter- Elon Musk
Follow us on

Twitter owner Elon Musk found closet full of '#StayWoke' T-shirts at the company's headquarters which became his inspiration for the new T-shirt design. Musk tweeted a video and showed a wardrobe at Twitter's San Francisco office containing many '#StayWoke' T-shirts.

In the video, a person can be seen holding a black t-shirt with '#StayWoke' printed on it. On closeup shot of the same, a number of similar black and blue T-shirts can be seen kept in the cupboard. In the background, a person can be heard saying, "Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke T-shirts."

Watch the video below:

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar football stadium...
article-image

The Tesla and Space X founder then came up with the new T-shirts inspired by the previous T-shirts and he tweeted a photo of a black t-shirt which had '#StayWoke' replaced with '#Stay@Work' printed on it. Musk captioned the post as, "Awesome new Twitter merch!"

See his tweet below:

Musk has received heavy criticism for recent layoffs and abrupt changes in Twitter, both at administrative and technical aspects. The firm had massive layoffs and also suffered a wave of mass resignations due to imposition of 'hardcore' work environment.

Read Also
Guinness World Records: 22-year-old California dog identified as the oldest in the world
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Elon musk finds old T-shirts reading '#StayWoke' in Twitter office closet, introduces new tees;...

Elon musk finds old T-shirts reading '#StayWoke' in Twitter office closet, introduces new tees;...

Watch video: Old man's spine-chilling encounter with alligator

Watch video: Old man's spine-chilling encounter with alligator

FIFA World Cup 2022: Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar football stadium...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar football stadium...

Cristiano Ronaldo exits Manchester United, fans say we’ll always love you

Cristiano Ronaldo exits Manchester United, fans say we’ll always love you

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fans enjoy the football match ambience in Qatar; watch viral...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fans enjoy the football match ambience in Qatar; watch viral...