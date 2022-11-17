e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElon Musk has lost over 13 kg weight, Twitter boss reveals his fitness formula in viral tweets; check here

Elon Musk has lost over 13 kg weight, Twitter boss reveals his fitness formula in viral tweets; check here

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk revealed how he lost weight, and the highlight is when Musk said, "no tasty food near me"

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk reveals losing weight, shares his fitness formula on Twitter; check here | Twitter
Follow us on

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk has been the talk of the town ever since he took control of Twitter in October. Apart from his working style at the microblogging site, he is also making headlines for his transformation.

"You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work," a social media user tweeted. The user also posted two pictures of Musk in the tweet showcasing his weight loss transformation.

While replying to the user, the billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs (13.6 kg). Musk wrote, "Down 30 lbs."

Read Also
On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

When another one asked, "What's made the most difference," Musk shared his fitness formula. Musk's formula for weight loss is a combination of fasting and absence of tasty food. He is also on diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy to remain healthy and fit. "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," Musk tweeted.

Another user asked Musk if his diabetes drug Ozempic cause side-effects like burps that taste like rotten eggs. "Bruh, I also take Ozempic for my diabeetus. Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh," (sic) the user wrote. "Yeah, next-level," the new Twitter boss responded.

Ozempic is a brand-name prescription medication that's used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise. It also helps in decreasing appetite and helps in managing weight.

Disclaimer: Consult your doctor, dietician before following any fitness regime and taking any medication.

Read Also
Remember Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson? Elon Musk welcomes pranksters who went viral during Twitter...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk has lost over 13 kg weight, Twitter boss reveals his fitness formula in viral tweets;...

Elon Musk has lost over 13 kg weight, Twitter boss reveals his fitness formula in viral tweets;...

Are you using the 'most hackable' password? Change it NOW if you have these as your security pin,...

Are you using the 'most hackable' password? Change it NOW if you have these as your security pin,...

'It's not good for his health': Pet parent treats dog with 'pani puri,' netizens react to viral...

'It's not good for his health': Pet parent treats dog with 'pani puri,' netizens react to viral...

Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch

After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch