'Ek se bhalle 2': Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Jaffer, and others elated after Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal blessed with twins

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.

Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted pictures with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.

"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik.

Meanwhile, many on social media congratulated the couple.

"Like a true batsman DK converted one into two. Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones," tweeted former India batter Wasim Jaffer.

"Congratulations .. what an amazing news.. @DineshKarthik @DipikaPallikal life starts now guys.. Ek se bhalle 2 wah.. So Happy for you guys," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

Check out the tweets below:

Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 08:34 PM IST