DoitLikePoonamPandey Trends As Netizens List Seema Haider To Tejasvi Surya For 'Right Message' With 'Wrong Acts'

#DoitLikePoonamPandey joke | X

Controversial model-cum-actor Poonam Pandey has stoked another controversy by faking her death due to cervical cancer. A day after the news of her supposed death made headlines, Poonam Pandey on February 3 said she is alive. The motive behind faking her "death", she claimed, is to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer. She is now facing flak as people accused her of engaging in a publicity stunt and being insensitive to the feelings of people living with cervical cancer. A section of netizens took a dig at Pandey by starting #DoitLikePoonamPandey trend on X (formerly Twitter) and listing people like Seema Haider and Tejasvi Yadav for spreading "right message" with "wrong act".

Using #DoitLikePoonamPandey, netizens are, in comic way, pointing out at wrong ways to create awareness about a particular issue. "Tejasvi Surya opened the emergency exit to raise awareness about breathing fresh air," an X user commented. He was referring to the last year's incident when BJP leader Tejasvi Surya had accidentally opened the emergency door of an IndiGo aircraft.

"Mehul bhai and Nirav bhai did bank frauds to increase awareness of frauds among banks and RBI," another user wrote. Memes and jokes on the #DoitLikePoonamPandey trend are going viral. Check out some of the funniest memes and jokes on Pandey's "death stunt" below.

Dig On Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar orchestrated political destabilization to raise awareness about horse trading and non-ideological practices among voters.#DoitLikePoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/lnz5uDHb60 — Omniscient Chautala (@Highonchoorma) February 3, 2024

TDP Takes Swipe At CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan did the Poonam Pandey trick long ago with the Kodi Kathi attack bro! 😂#DoitLikePoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/xGX0Z0e81X — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) February 3, 2024

Joke On Note Ban Move

PM Modi did this to create awareness about fake currency notes. #DoitLikePoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/ZInDq2prqQ — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) February 3, 2024

Memes Continue

He did this to create awareness about fake social media profiles. #DoItLikePoonamPandey https://t.co/yW7FEoKANY pic.twitter.com/PwLy5EFNxs — Dharmesh Dixit (@theDDixit) February 3, 2024

Poonam Pandey Defends Her Act

Stung by the widespread criticism of her "death", Poonam Pandey penned a long note on Instagram, saying she understands that the recent news of her supposed "demise" because of cervical cancer might have been difficult to digest. "This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose. While I do understand how you would have perceived this in bad taste, l also implore you to consider the greater cause," she wrote sharing a video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where she spoke about cervical cancer vaccination.

Highlighting Sitharaman's Budget speech, Pandey said: "Just the day before, the Union Budget highlighted the cause as well but I can say with certainty that only a small fraction would've registered it. It's intriguing how such vital information was at the forefront, yet it failed to capture the attention of the media until the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of my death because of cervical cancer."