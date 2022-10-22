Diwali 2022: Diwali wishes and memes to make you smile on this festive season | File image

Diwali or Deepawali the festival of lights, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate with family and is the most awaited festival of the year. Diyas are lit in every corner of the houses specially windows, balconies and entrances which makes every household look even more beautiful.

The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, love and joy. Diwali symbolises positivity and prosperity. People dress up in beautiful, traditional attires and look their absolute best while donning accessories or jewellery.

Days before Diwali, people clean their houses and prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali. These handmade savouries are exchanged with relatives and friends along with gifts.

Every year internet is filled with Diwali wishes and memes. Let's see Diwali wishes posted by netizens on Twitter:

One by Actress Shraddha Kapoor:

✨Here’s wishing my friends who celebrate, best wishes for a joyous Diwali filled with love and happiness. ✨ pic.twitter.com/9pnIzN3JVV — 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒆 (@CorrineAbdullah) October 22, 2022

Twitter users promoted vocal for local cause and asked to buy diyas from the local diya and earthen ware sellers.

Friends Diwali is around. Buy from people who in return can celebrate their festival. Go local. Go Small. ❤️#BoycottAmazon #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/cHk4S1HAA1 — Dr. Sujin Eswarॐ🇮🇳 (@DrSujinEswar1) October 22, 2022

Your preference can make someone to celebrate their festival,

This diwali prefer to buy man made, not Machine made diyas.

🙂#Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/42LMnS3gmb — Shreyash Awasthi (@The_Shreyash9) October 17, 2022

Significance of Diwali and Laxmi puja:



Laxmiji does not mean only wealth by money, but it’s a wealth of 6 virtues: Sama, Dama, Uparati, Titiksha, Shraddha, and Samadhana.



Sama – keeping a calm mind always,

Dama – watching what you do and say, #ShubhDhanteras #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/oh3nm7o4Nj — Sanatani∞Vaidik🇮🇳वैदिक (@Prajnanam1008) October 22, 2022

Twitter was filled with amazing hilarious Diwali memes as well. Check them out:

Dekhte he dekhte 'Diwali' aagyi lekin abtak 'Dilwali' nahi aayi...🥲 — Indian memes🇮🇳 (@_sarcasticvijay) October 22, 2022

And the famous soan papdi was again in limelight, thanks to the festival:

Meme giving nostalgia:

Dhanteras meme:

Just bought pillow on this Dhanteras, kyuki at last vo bhi sone ki chiz haina...🤌#happydhanteras #DiwaliMemes — Have u met Mee!!!! (@raxit_savla) October 22, 2022

Extremely fun meme for the hosteliers:

Diwali memes on 'Rangoli':