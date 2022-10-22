e-Paper Get App
Diwali 2022: Diwali wishes and memes to make you smile on this festive season

Diwali 2022: Diwali wishes and memes to make you smile on this festive season

Every year internet is filled with Diwali wishes and memes. Let's see Diwali wishes and memes posted by netizens on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Diwali 2022: Diwali wishes and memes to make you smile on this festive season | File image
Diwali or Deepawali the festival of lights, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate with family and is the most awaited festival of the year. Diyas are lit in every corner of the houses specially windows, balconies and entrances which makes every household look even more beautiful.

The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, love and joy. Diwali symbolises positivity and prosperity. People dress up in beautiful, traditional attires and look their absolute best while donning accessories or jewellery.

Days before Diwali, people clean their houses and prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali. These handmade savouries are exchanged with relatives and friends along with gifts.

Every year internet is filled with Diwali wishes and memes. Let's see Diwali wishes posted by netizens on Twitter:

One by Actress Shraddha Kapoor:

Twitter users promoted vocal for local cause and asked to buy diyas from the local diya and earthen ware sellers.

Twitter was filled with amazing hilarious Diwali memes as well. Check them out:

And the famous soan papdi was again in limelight, thanks to the festival:

Meme giving nostalgia:

Dhanteras meme:

Extremely fun meme for the hosteliers:

Diwali memes on 'Rangoli':

article-image

