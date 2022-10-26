e-Paper Get App
Divided by nations, united by cricket & music: After 'Pasoori', another viral video shows Ind-Pak fans groove to Sukhbir's 'Taare Gin Gin' song; watch

Who says that celebrations can't be done along among archrivals, it's all fair in not just love and war, but also in the spirit of sportsmanship. A mixed group of India-Pakistan supporters enjoying together has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Still from Ind-Pak T20 match gathering | Viral video via Twitter/TikTok
The India vs Pakistan match is known for its intense rivalry. Before every clash, the fans from both nations get highly charged and tend to trade insults. However, during Sunday's T20 World Cup encounter between the two archrivals, the fans kept aside their rivalry and came together to celebrate the occasion. The India and Pakistan fans sang and danced on the song Pasoori and yet another song 'Taare Gin Gin.'

Videos of them grooving along with shared joy and happiness has made the internet realize that despite the two nations are divided by boundaries, cricket and music seem to unite them. Earlier, a video of soldiers from both nations were seen vibing to Sidhu Moosewala's beat at the border.

Watch:

