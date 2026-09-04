DISTURBING! Delhi Man Brutally Thrashes Woman, Hurls Abuses On Busy Road Near Vikaspuri Flyover; VIDEO Sparks Outrage

Delhi Man Brutally Thrashes Woman, Hurls Abuses On Busy Road Near Vikaspuri Flyover | X

A disturbing incident reportedly captured on video in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area has raised concerns about violence against women in public places. The footage shows a man allegedly assaulting a woman in the middle of a busy road while traffic continues to pass nearby.

Man seen hitting woman on busy Delhi road

According to the video, the man repeatedly slaps and pushes the woman during a heated confrontation. He can also be heard shouting and verbally abusing her as the altercation continues.

The incident appears to take place alongside moving vehicles, turning the confrontation into a potentially dangerous situation not only for the woman but also for motorists using the road.

Despite people and vehicles being present in the area, the assault appears to continue for some time.

Bystander attempts to intervene

At one point, another man approaches the pair and appears to try to intervene. However, the intervention does not seem to bring the confrontation to an immediate end.

Watch viral video here

The man involved in the assault is then seen continuing to confront and physically attack the woman, including hitting and pushing her.

The footage has prompted renewed discussion about how incidents of violence in public spaces are handled by bystanders and whether people feel adequately equipped to intervene safely.

Video raises questions over police action

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear based solely on the circulating footage. It is not known what triggered the dispute or what happened between the individuals before the recording began.

There is also no confirmed information in the available account about whether a police complaint was filed, whether authorities identified those involved, or whether any legal action followed. After the video has gone viral online, netizens have urged Delhi Police to look into the matter and act on the assault. They also raised concerns about women's safety in Delhi after the incident can be seen happening on a busy road.

Public safety concerns

Incidents of violence on busy roads can create multiple risks, particularly when a physical confrontation occurs close to moving traffic. Beyond the immediate threat to those involved, such situations can potentially lead to accidents or further injuries.

The Vikaspuri video has therefore drawn attention to the need for timely and effective intervention when violence occurs in public. At the same time, bystanders should prioritize their own safety and contact the authorities rather than placing themselves in danger.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video