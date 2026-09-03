Delhi School Shocker: Ceiling Fan Falls On Students During Class, 12-Year-Old Girl Suffers Head Injury, Gets 9 Stitches |

New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl sustained a head injury and received nine stitches after a ceiling fan fell on her at a government school in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

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Another Class 8 student was also injured in the incident12-year-old girl injured Delhi at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Sagarpur, they said.

The incident occurred while the class was in progress and both students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, an official said.

The Deputy Director of Education, Southwest district, has constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire into the incident and submit its report within three working days.

The school principal had retired about a month ago and the matter was taken up with the district education department, the official said.

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Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj took a swipe at Education Minister Ashish Sood over the incident. "Education Minister Ashish Sood, whenever you have time from celebrating your birthday, take time to meet the girl who sustained injury," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

He said the girl suffered nine stitches after a fan fell on her at the school.

There was no immediate response from the school or the minister.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)