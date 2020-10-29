'Direct attack on Hinduism': Twitter pans HBO for asking 'which Indian cult you're most afraid of'

HBO India recently revealed that Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" is all set to premiere on October 31 at 9PM as a Halloween treat for movie buffs.

"Doctor Sleep" is based on Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name, which is a sequel to King's 1977 novel "The Shining". "Doctor Sleep", set several decades after the events of "The Shining", combines elements of the 1977 novel and its 1980 film adaptation of the same name, directed by Stanley Kubrick.

"Doctor Sleep" begins as Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He meets Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the "shine", and narrates his attempt to protect her from cult leader 'Rose the Hat' (Rebecca Ferguson), who feeds off the shine of innocents in her quest for immortality.

