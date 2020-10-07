Love is Love: ‘Schitt's Creek’ creator Dan Levy slams Comedy Central India for censoring kiss between two men

Netflix’s ‘Schitt's Creek’, made history at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards as it took home the majority of awards at the ceremony, which was held virtually last month, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy.

The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Levy has now called out Comedy Central India for censoring a kissing scene from the show.

The scene is from an episode where the characters are playing spin the bottle at a party, which includes kissing among same sex individuals.

Levy slammed the channel for keeping a kiss between a man and a woman, a woman and another woman, but chopping off the one between two men.

He wrote on Twitter, “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”