Did Uganda police hit journalist with catapult? Here's what social media suggests

Several social media posts claim that a newly appointed police spokesperson in Uganda hit a reporter with a catapult over unlikely questioning, and the image has been going viral on the internet.

In a tweet on March 12, Twitter user_@Sir_CharlesR shared the image of the cop posing with catapult and wrote, “Newly appointed Uganda police spokesman hits news reporter with a catapult for asking irrelevant question.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it happens to be an old visual showing the Uganda cop Fred Enaga with catapult in hands with claims that he used it over a journalist amidst a press conference.

"Uganda police is investigation about a criminal gang trading terror activities using catapults to destabilize the country. While addressing the media in the weekly brief, the spokesperson of police Fred Enanga says some suspects are already apprehended as police is tracing for the rest," suggested UBC Television Uganda in 2021.

Watch video, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:26 PM IST