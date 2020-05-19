Did TikTok mute Laxmi Agarwal criticising Faizal Siddiqui's acid attack video?

On Monday, in a video message the NCW Head Rekha Sharma said: "I came across a social media post which said, a man named Faizal Siddiqui uploaded a video which appeared to be glorifying acid attack. Taking cognizance of the matter, I have written to the Director General of Police in Maharashtra to take action."

Sharma further said, the commission also wrote to Anuj Bhatia, Grievance Officer at TikTok India, that the video be removed immediately, and the person's ID be blocked.

"After I wrote to TikTok, the video was removed but I want such people should not be given any space on any social media platform who promote crime against women. The Commission is seriously concern about the increase in crimes against women, and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset. The Commission asked for a detailed action taken report be sent at earliest," said Sharma.

Laxmi expressed her gratitude for the stand taken by NCW. She wrote on Instagram, “Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society.”

“We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks, violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are curse to our society. So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media. Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid”, she added.

Meanwhile, the ratings of TikTok on Google’s Playstore have dropped to a staggering 2 stars in a period of 3 days. Currently the app holds over 2 Billion downloads worldwide of which 611 million are from India.