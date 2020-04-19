Devdutt Pattanaik aims lame man-woman joke at Lord Ram, Krishna, Muhammad, Jesus and other Gods; Twitter says 'blasphemy'

On Sunday, author Devdutt Pattanaik, who is known for his work in mythology and interpretation of ancient Indian scriptures, courted controversy by cracking a lame man-woman joke and aiming it at Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Muhammad, Jesus and other Gods.

In an imaginary conversation between a man and a woman, the man is seen asking the woman who would she rather marry from all the Gods. However, the woman enlists ways in which the Gods have treated women badly.

Here is the conversation tweeted by Pattanaik:

Man = Will you marry Lord Ram?

Woman = No, he treated his wife unfairly.

M = Krishna?

W = Too many wives.

M = Shiva?

W = No job and into bhaang.

M = Brahma?

W = Well…. heard something about him and his daughter.

M = Indra?

W = Sleeps around.

M = Buddha?

W = He left wife & child while they were sleeping.

M = Muhammad?

W = Too many wives & one was probably too young.

M = Jesus?

W = No wife. Preferred male apostles. Not sure he was into marriage...

M = Jehovah?

W = He made a virgin pregnant without her consent.

M = I give up!

