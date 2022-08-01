Desi's face many issues while filing ITR returns; check memes

Image credit: Google

Sunday, July 31, was the last day when you could file your ITR or income tax returns. Taxpayers have been trending hashtags, including #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately and it has got more than 5,000 posts till now. The government did not issue any notification to indicate an extension for ITR filing.

This has been the first time in three years that the ITR filing deadline was not extended. Some were a bit upset while others took to Twitter to post memes.

A lot of issues like net issues, and not being able to log in were discussed via memes.

Tax Professionals returning home after completing First phase of tax season:#IncomeTaxReturns #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/YYj8mQgeaq — CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) July 31, 2022

Still waiting for the OTP. It's almost 1 hour. #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/I5WNxoCE7M — Subhash Singh (@sisodiyaji0761) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, on the Income Tax website, a total of 4,09,49,663 had been filed until July 28. Out of them,2,41,15,777 verified ITRs were processed. Although, as per the income tax portal, only 40 per cent of taxpayers filed their ITRs as the portal shows it has 10,45,31,679 members registered.