Desi's face many issues while filing ITR returns; check memes

Sunday, July 31, was the last day when you could file your ITR

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Sunday, July 31, was the last day when you could file your ITR or income tax returns. Taxpayers have been trending hashtags, including #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately and it has got more than 5,000 posts till now. The government did not issue any notification to indicate an extension for ITR filing.

This has been the first time in three years that the ITR filing deadline was not extended. Some were a bit upset while others took to Twitter to post memes.

A lot of issues like net issues, and not being able to log in were discussed via memes.

Meanwhile, on the Income Tax website, a total of 4,09,49,663 had been filed until July 28. Out of them,2,41,15,777 verified ITRs were processed. Although, as per the income tax portal, only 40 per cent of taxpayers filed their ITRs as the portal shows it has 10,45,31,679 members registered.

